2020 Kia Sedona
SX Tech - Low Mileage
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
14,804KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070099
- Stock #: UM-93
- VIN: KNDMC5C12L6594540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,804 KM
Vehicle Description
With even more technology than previous years, the 2020 Kia Sedona is ready for the future. This 2020 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This 2020 Kia Sedona is here with a host of new tech features to bring it to the next level. A rich, opulent interior helps make the case as being one of the most comfortable and comprehensively built family shuttles out there. The Sedona offers highly practical interior with endless seating configurations as well as a very generous cargo space. An elegant exterior only further supports the case of this Kia Sedona as a powerful, refined, highly capable people carrier that is built to provide uninterrupted comfort.This low mileage van has just 14,804 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sedona's trim level is SX Tech. This SX Tech brings some great driver assistance technology and comfort with stop-and-go adaptive cruise, leather seats, forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning. Additional premium features include a power sunroof, UVO smartphone connectivity, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot monitoring. Other great features include wireless phone charging, a smart power liftgate, power sliding side doors, power front seats, fog lights and a proximity key for push button start. It also includes all the modern amenities like heated front seats and heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a cooling glove box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, larger aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB and aux inputs, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, Slide-n-Stow 2nd row seats, and rear air conditioning controls plus much more.
