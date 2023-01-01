Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

118,526 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 10205598
  2. 10205598
  3. 10205598
  4. 10205598
  5. 10205598
  6. 10205598
  7. 10205598
  8. 10205598
  9. 10205598
Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205598
  • Stock #: A0556
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC8LG044574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,526 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2020 Kia Telluride S...
 118,526 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 152,091 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 65,409 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory