$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2020 Kia Telluride
2020 Kia Telluride
SX AWD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
118,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10205598
- Stock #: A0556
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC8LG044574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 118,526 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Highway Mazda
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5