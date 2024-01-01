$26,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
Used
110,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM7L0815163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfort Package
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2020 Mazda CX-5