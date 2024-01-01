Menu
Comfort Package

2020 Mazda CX-5

110,125 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM7L0815163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfort Package

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2020 Mazda CX-5