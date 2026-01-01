Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai with only 39000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA 

Command start 
Sunroof
Heated front seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Dual climate control 
Blind spot monitoring 
Apple Carplay/Android 
Rear parking sensors 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2020 Nissan Qashqai

39,000 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV | MB OWNED | NO ACCIDENTS

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV | MB OWNED | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CW7LW381247

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10889
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

2020 Nissan Qashqai with only 39000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA 

Command start 
Sunroof
Heated front seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Dual climate control 
Blind spot monitoring 
Apple Carplay/Android 
Rear parking sensors 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Nissan Qashqai