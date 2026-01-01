$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SV | MB OWNED | NO ACCIDENTS
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SV | MB OWNED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10889
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Nissan Qashqai with only 39000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA
Command start
Sunroof
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Blind spot monitoring
Apple Carplay/Android
Rear parking sensors
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737