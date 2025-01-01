Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2020 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 64 Box Bighorn with 165000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4 </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Always owned in Manitoba </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Factory trailer brakes </p><p>Huge Center console</p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2020 RAM 1500

165,000 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFBT9LN146534

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 6'4 Box Bighorn with 165000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4 

Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Always owned in Manitoba 

 

Command start 

Dual climate control 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Factory trailer brakes 

Huge Center console

Keyless entry and ignition 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

