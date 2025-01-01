$30,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn | Tow PKG | Tonneau Cover |
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 6'4 Box Bighorn with 165000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Always owned in Manitoba
Command start
Dual climate control
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Factory trailer brakes
Huge Center console
Keyless entry and ignition
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737