Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 101640
- Mileage 177,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab with 177000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. No major claims
6 Passenger seating
A/C
Back up Camera
Selectable 4x4
Bluetooth
USB input
Cruise control
Digital Display
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
