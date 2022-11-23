Menu
2020 RAM 2500

103,460 KM

Details Description

$51,437

+ tax & licensing
$51,437

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn TOW HOOKS | TRACTION CONROL

2020 RAM 2500

Big Horn TOW HOOKS | TRACTION CONROL

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$51,437

+ taxes & licensing

103,460KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9389896
  Stock #: F4U2MV
  VIN: 3C6UR5JJ0LG145719

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 103,460 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEEin.S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

Recent Arrival!


2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn HEMI 6.4L V8 w FuelSaver MDS 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

2-Way Rear Headrests, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM FM radio, Block heater, Brake assist, Cloth Front 40 20 40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front 40 20 40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2ZZ, Radio: Uconnect 3 w 5in. Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18in. x 8in. Chrome-Clad Steel.

Awards:
Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present.

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

