$51,437+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,437
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2020 RAM 2500
2020 RAM 2500
Big Horn TOW HOOKS | TRACTION CONROL
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$51,437
+ taxes & licensing
103,460KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9389896
- Stock #: F4U2MV
- VIN: 3C6UR5JJ0LG145719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 103,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
2020 Ram 2500 Big Horn HEMI 6.4L V8 w FuelSaver MDS 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
2-Way Rear Headrests, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, AM FM radio, Block heater, Brake assist, Cloth Front 40 20 40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Front 40 20 40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2ZZ, Radio: Uconnect 3 w 5in. Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18in. x 8in. Chrome-Clad Steel.
Awards:
Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present.
Dealer permit #0610
#28
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6