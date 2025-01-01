Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla LE with 50000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Regular servicing at Steinbach Toyota. 

 

Blind spot monitoring

Adaptive cruise control

Heated seats

Back up camera

Bluetooth

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000. No warranty on aftermarket command starts.

2020 Toyota Corolla

50,225 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | Blind Spot Monitoring | Adaptive Cruise

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | Blind Spot Monitoring | Adaptive Cruise

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,225KM
VIN 5YFBPRBEXLP057916

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101843
  • Mileage 50,225 KM

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2020 Toyota Corolla LE with 50000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Regular servicing at Steinbach Toyota. 

 

Blind spot monitoring

Adaptive cruise control

Heated seats

Back up camera

Bluetooth

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000. No warranty on aftermarket command starts. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Toyota Corolla