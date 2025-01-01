$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE | Blind Spot Monitoring | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101843
- Mileage 50,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Toyota Corolla LE with 50000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. Regular servicing at Steinbach Toyota.
Blind spot monitoring
Adaptive cruise control
Heated seats
Back up camera
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000. No warranty on aftermarket command starts. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
204-371-6737