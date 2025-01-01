Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2020 Toyota Sienna LE with 109000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner vehicle. </p><p> </p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Tri climate control</p><p>Power sliding doors</p><p>Power liftgate</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Power drivers seat </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales</p>

2020 Toyota Sienna

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE | AWD | Power Doors | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12781373

2020 Toyota Sienna

LE | AWD | Power Doors | Heated Seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1753202398215
  2. 1753202398707
  3. 1753202399209
  4. 1753202399707
  5. 1753202400175
  6. 1753202400624
  7. 1753202401065
  8. 1753202401560
  9. 1753202402087
  10. 1753202402567
  11. 1753202403007
  12. 1753202403462
  13. 1753202403911
  14. 1753202404373
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,000KM
VIN 5TDJZ3DC5LS245023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101762
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2020 Toyota Sienna LE with 109000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner vehicle. 

 

Heated seats

Back up camera

Tri climate control

Power sliding doors

Power liftgate

Bluetooth

Power drivers seat 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE | AWD | Power Doors | Heated Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Toyota Sienna LE | AWD | Power Doors | Heated Seats 109,000 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring|NO ACCIDENTS|CMD START for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Buick Encore Sport Touring|NO ACCIDENTS|CMD START 155,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT|Wheelchair Conversion|A/C for sale in Steinbach, MB
2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT|Wheelchair Conversion|A/C 175,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Toyota Sienna