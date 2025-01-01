$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
LE | AWD | Power Doors | Heated Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101762
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Toyota Sienna LE with 109000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner vehicle.
Heated seats
Back up camera
Tri climate control
Power sliding doors
Power liftgate
Bluetooth
Power drivers seat
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
