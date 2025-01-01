$38,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2020 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab with 125000kms. 3.5 liter V6 4x4
Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ONE OWNER
Heated front seats
Android auto/Apple Carplay
Selectable 4x4
Selectable shift
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise control
Lane departure warning
Forward collision warning
Back up Camera
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737