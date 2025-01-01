Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab with 125000kms. 3.5 liter V6 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ONE OWNER </p><p> </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Android auto/Apple Carplay </p><p>Selectable 4x4 </p><p>Selectable shift</p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Adaptive Cruise control </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Forward collision warning </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Double Cab with 125000kms. 3.5 liter V6 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ONE OWNER 

 

Heated front seats 

Android auto/Apple Carplay 

Selectable 4x4 

Selectable shift

Bluetooth 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Lane departure warning 

Forward collision warning 

Back up Camera 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

