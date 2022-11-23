$47,784+ tax & licensing
$47,784
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2020 Toyota Tacoma
2020 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Prem Nav | 4WD
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$47,784
+ taxes & licensing
57,659KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9389887
- Stock #: F4VC5G
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5LX216495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,659 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2020 Toyota Tacoma Base V6 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed 4WD Ceramic White
Navigation, 4WD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Connected Services by Toyota, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Premium Audio w Remote, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Awards:
ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Dealer permit #0610
#28
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6