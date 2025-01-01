$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Buick Envision Avenir with only 39000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Originally a lease
FULLY LOADED
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Massaging seats
360 degree Camera
Wireless charging
Command start
Power rear hatch
Upgraded Leather interior
Adaptive Cruise control
Lane departure warning
Blind spot monitoring
Panoramic sunroof
Bose audio system
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737