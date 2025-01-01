Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2021 Buick Envision Avenir with only 39000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Originally a lease</p><p> </p><p>FULLY LOADED</p><p>Heated and cooled front seats </p><p>Heated rear seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Massaging seats </p><p>360 degree Camera</p><p>Wireless charging </p><p>Command start </p><p>Power rear hatch </p><p>Upgraded Leather interior </p><p>Adaptive Cruise control </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Panoramic sunroof </p><p>Bose audio system </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2021 Buick Envision

39,000 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision

Avenir

12268087

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZSR42MD184873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Buick Envision