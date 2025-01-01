$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 CFMOTO ZFORCE 500
Trail | Winch | Independent Suspension
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
768KM
VIN LCELDTZ79M6000696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Stock # 101801
- Mileage 768 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CF MOTO ZFORCE 500
Located in Steinbach at Stone Bridge Auto
Equipped with a 495cc engine. Independent dual A-arm front & rear, adjustable coil over rebound adjustment. 3000 lb winch included. MATTRACKS in stock.
Dealer permit #5000
