Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS with 107000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO COLLISIONS. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Power seats</p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p>Factory Tow Package</p><p>Forward collision warning</p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | NO ACCIDENTS | MANITOBA VEHICLE | ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12888974

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | NO ACCIDENTS | MANITOBA VEHICLE | ONE OWNER

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1755816965
  2. 1755816966
  3. 1755816966
  4. 1755816966
  5. 1755816966
  6. 1755816966
  7. 1755816966
  8. 1755816966
  9. 1755816966
  10. 1755816965
  11. 1755816965
  12. 1755816966
  13. 1755816965
  14. 1755816966
  15. 1755816966
  16. 1755816966
  17. 1755816966
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS4MS550539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS with 107000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO COLLISIONS. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA 

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Leather seats 

Power seats

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Dual climate control 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Factory Tow Package

Forward collision warning

Blind spot monitoring 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT | NO ACCIDENTS | COOLED SEATS | REAR DVD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 GMC Yukon XL SLT | NO ACCIDENTS | COOLED SEATS | REAR DVD 172,000 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Passport Sport | Heated Steering | Heated Seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Honda Passport Sport | Heated Steering | Heated Seats 189,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 178,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Chevrolet Blazer