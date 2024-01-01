$22,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,700KM
VIN 2GNAXHEVXM6152987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 91,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS with 91700kms. 1.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record
Command startForward collision warning Lane departure warningHeated front seatsApple Carplay/android autoBack up cameraBluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Chevrolet Equinox