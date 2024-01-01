Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </div><div><br></div><div>2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS with 91700kms. 1.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive</div><div><br></div><div>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record</div><div><br></div><div>Command start</div><div>Forward collision warning </div><div>Lane departure warning</div><div>Heated front seats</div><div>Apple Carplay/android auto</div><div>Back up camera</div><div>Bluetooth </div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

91,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1729696961
  2. 1729696961
  3. 1729696961
  4. 1729696961
  5. 1729696961
  6. 1729696961
  7. 1729696961
  8. 1729696961
  9. 1729696961
  10. 1729696961
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,700KM
VIN 2GNAXHEVXM6152987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 91,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS with 91700kms. 1.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record
Command startForward collision warning Lane departure warningHeated front seatsApple Carplay/android autoBack up cameraBluetooth 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 30,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 88,000 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED 110,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Equinox