$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | 1 Owner | CarPlay | Command Start
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | 1 Owner | CarPlay | Command Start
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101699
- Mileage 100,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 100000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner.
Command start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heated seats
Power seat
Panoramic roof
Back up camera
Power liftgate
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737