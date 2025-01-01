Menu
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 100000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner. </p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Power seat</p><p>Panoramic roof</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Power liftgate</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

100,248 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | 1 Owner | CarPlay | Command Start

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | 1 Owner | CarPlay | Command Start

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,248KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV2M6150045

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101699
  • Mileage 100,248 KM

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT with 100000km. 1.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner. 

 

Command start

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Heated seats

Power seat

Panoramic roof

Back up camera

Power liftgate

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

