2021 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trailboss with 130000km. 6.2L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated steering wheel

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Sunroof

Back up camera

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask

for sales.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

130,000 KM

130,000 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
VIN 1GCPYFEL7MZ151187

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2021 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trailboss with 130000km. 6.2L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated steering wheel

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Sunroof

Back up camera

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask

for sales.

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500