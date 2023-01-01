$36,899+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
31,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9506269
- Stock #: 21CHWT
- VIN: 3GCNWAEF2MG337889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 31,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Chevrolet Silverado WT Single Cab 8ft longbox with only 31253 kilometers. 5.3 liter V8 Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record
Back up Camera
Box liner
Factory hitch
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Cruise control
A/C
Digital display
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
