2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,253 KM

$36,899

+ tax & licensing
$36,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,899

+ taxes & licensing

31,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9506269
  Stock #: 21CHWT
  VIN: 3GCNWAEF2MG337889

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 21CHWT
  Mileage 31,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2021 Chevrolet Silverado WT Single Cab 8ft longbox with only 31253 kilometers. 5.3 liter V8 Rear wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record

Back up Camera
Box liner
Factory hitch
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Cruise control
A/C
Digital display

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Split Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

