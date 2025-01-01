Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

68,135 KM

$27,820

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

12559508

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$27,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MUSLXMB088458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$27,820

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer