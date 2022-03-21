$53,874+ tax & licensing
$53,874
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L Plus THIRD ROW SEATING | RARE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$53,874
+ taxes & licensing
32,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8740019
- Stock #: F4JUB7
- VIN: 2C4RC3EG6MR550899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,078 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD Velvet Red Pearlcoat
Navigation, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 13 Speakers, 220-Amp Alternator, 360 Surround-View Camera, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced SafetyTec Group, Anodized Ice Cave Accents, Anodized Ink Badging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, AWD Suspension, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Black Seats, Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack, Block heater, Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port, Body-Colour Door Handles, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Famcam Interior Camera, Family Convenience Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Seatback Dual 10"" Touchscreens, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors, HDMI Port, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hitch w/2"" Receiver, KeySense Programmable Key Fob, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation, Leather-Faced w/Perforation & S Logo, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Piano Black Interior Accents, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Black Rear Fascia, Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Quick Order Package 27J, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1"" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, S Appearance Package, S Badge, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stow 'N Vac Integrated Vacuum, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Sway Control, Trailer Tow Group - 3,600 lb Rating, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Uconnect Theatre Group, Video USB Port, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18"" x 7.5"" S-Model Aluminum Design 2. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
