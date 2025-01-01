$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend with 95000km. 1.5L 3 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Amazing service records, accident free.
Heated seats
Power seat
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Bluetooth
Auto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737