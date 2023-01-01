$48,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10638231

10638231 Stock #: A0603

A0603 VIN: 1FTFW1E57MFA39867

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 52,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.