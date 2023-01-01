$48,999+ tax & licensing
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Mazda
204-326-6437
2021 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
52,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10638231
- Stock #: A0603
- VIN: 1FTFW1E57MFA39867
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 52,135 KM
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
