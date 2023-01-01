Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

52,135 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 10638231
  2. 10638231
  3. 10638231
  4. 10638231
  5. 10638231
  6. 10638231
  7. 10638231
  8. 10638231
  9. 10638231
  10. 10638231
  11. 10638231
  12. 10638231
  13. 10638231
  14. 10638231
  15. 10638231
  16. 10638231
Contact Seller

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638231
  • Stock #: A0603
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E57MFA39867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 65,571 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 135,307 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain AWD...
 136,391 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory