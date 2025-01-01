$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
High Roof | Back up Camera | Leather
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
High Roof | Back up Camera | Leather
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 79,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Ford Transit T-250 High Roof with 79000km. 3.5L V6 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle.
Leather seats
Back up camera
Bluetooth
Cruise control
A/C
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737