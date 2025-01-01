Menu
<p>Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2021 Ford Transit T-250 High Roof with 79000km. 3.5L V6 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

79,590 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

High Roof | Back up Camera | Leather

12464410

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

High Roof | Back up Camera | Leather

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_NoBadges

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,590KM
VIN 1FTBR1X86MKA00143

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 79,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2021 Ford Transit T-250 High Roof with 79000km. 3.5L V6 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle. 

 

Leather seats

Back up camera

Bluetooth

Cruise control

A/C

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van