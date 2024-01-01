Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

72,163 KM

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 Crew Cab 4x4 At4 Short Box

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 Crew Cab 4x4 At4 Short Box

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EED3MZ197051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT (2) 80,373 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS 1.5t for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS 1.5t 135,751 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD at 36,135 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2021 GMC Sierra 1500