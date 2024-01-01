$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
LX 2WD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
Used
41,668KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H20MH000770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # M24175A
- Mileage 41,668 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Email Highway Mazda
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
