2021 Honda CR-V

20,852 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8189292
  • Stock #: UL-143
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H42MH209192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,852 KM

Vehicle Description

With car like handling and performance, and SUV capability and comfort, the 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is for sale today in Steinbach.

With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2021 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2021 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2021 Honda CR-V.This SUV has 20,852 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

