$38,990
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Used
- Listing ID: 9070093
- Stock #: UM-90
- VIN: 5NMS2DAJ8MH345350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Arrive in style and comfort in this striking Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential AWD. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, and aluminum wheels.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision!
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
