2021 Hyundai Tucson ...

$40,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 3 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9070102

9070102 Stock #: UM-94

UM-94 VIN: KM8J3CAL8MU312390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UM-94

Mileage 11,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.