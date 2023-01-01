Menu
31,216 KM

$31,500 + tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

GS

GS

Location

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

31,216KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642616
  • VIN: JM1DKFC73M1509913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mazda CX-3 GS , AWD ,ONLY 31,KM, 4cyl , AT , A/C , sunroof,Fresh Safety, Call Dennis at 204-381-1512 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
