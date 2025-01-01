Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2021 Mazda CX-5 GX with only 18,000kms. Not a typo!! 18,000!!</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. AlWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT </p><p> </p><p>Keyless entry and ignition </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>A/C</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p><p> </p>

2021 Mazda CX-5

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12095686

2021 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1736973710
  2. 1736973710
  3. 1736973710
  4. 1736973710
  5. 1736973710
  6. 1736973710
  7. 1736973710
  8. 1736973710
  9. 1736973710
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBBLXM0130598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2021 Mazda CX-5 GX with only 18,000kms. Not a typo!! 18,000!!

 

Clean title and safetied. AlWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENT 

 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Heated front seats 

Back up Camera 

Blind spot monitoring 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

A/C

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus 140,000 KM $39,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Honda CR-V LX 182,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 75,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5