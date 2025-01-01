$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo | HUD | Adaptive Cruise | NAV
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo | HUD | Adaptive Cruise | NAV
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101686
- Mileage 130,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT Turbo with 130000km. 2.5L turbocharged 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba Owned, accident free. 1 owner.
Leather interior
Heated/Cooled Seats
Heated steering wheel
Heads up display
Adaptive cruise control
Navigation
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Dual climate control
Sunroof
Power liftgate
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737