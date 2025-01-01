$32,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT | COOLED SEATS | LEATHER
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101689
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT with only 87000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on Record
Heated front seats
Cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Adaptive Cruise control
Heads up Display
Leather seats
Memory seats
Sunroof
Bose audio system
Power rear hatch
Dual climate control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
