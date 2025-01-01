Menu
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

57,995 KM

Details Features

$27,920

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

12559517

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$27,920

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,995KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBLL3M1308365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3