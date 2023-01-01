Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan NV200

71,347 KM

Details Description

$33,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

S Apple CarPlay | Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan NV200

S Apple CarPlay | Backup Cam

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 9807718
  2. 9807718
Contact Seller

$33,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9807718
  • Stock #: F512YW
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN7MK701303

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F512YW
  • Mileage 71,347 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
NO ADDITIONAL FEES & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...

Key Features

- Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
- Power Heated Mirrors
- Cruise Control

Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!

Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing they are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade and if youre adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs. We offer transparent pricing, the pricing you see is the pricing you get. No hidden fees.

If a question arises, let us know at (204) 326-4461, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2021 Nissan NV200 S ...
 71,347 KM
$33,985 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 111,881 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 124,874 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory