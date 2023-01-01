$33,985+ tax & licensing
$33,985
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2021 Nissan NV200
S Apple CarPlay | Backup Cam
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
71,347KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9807718
- Stock #: F512YW
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN7MK701303
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,347 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ADDITIONAL FEES & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
Key Features
- Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
- Power Heated Mirrors
- Cruise Control
Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!
Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing they are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade and if youre adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs. We offer transparent pricing, the pricing you see is the pricing you get. No hidden fees.
If a question arises, let us know at (204) 326-4461, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Dealer permit #0610
#28
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6