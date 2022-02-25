Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

1,500 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8280786
  Stock #: 21NISV
  VIN: 5N1AT3BB2MC716984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21NISV
  • Mileage 1,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2021 Nissan Rogue SV with only 1500kms!!! 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. EXTREMELY LOW KILOMETERS. Fully Redesigned Command start Heated steering wheel Heated front and rear seats Apple Carplay/Android auto Moonroof Blindspot monitoring Adaptive cruise control Selectable drive modes 360 degree Camera We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

