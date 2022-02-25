$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8280786
- Stock #: 21NISV
- VIN: 5N1AT3BB2MC716984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21NISV
- Mileage 1,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2021 Nissan Rogue SV with only 1500kms!!! 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. EXTREMELY LOW KILOMETERS. Fully Redesigned Command start Heated steering wheel Heated front and rear seats Apple Carplay/Android auto Moonroof Blindspot monitoring Adaptive cruise control Selectable drive modes 360 degree Camera We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
