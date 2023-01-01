Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

19,000 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

SV

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650608
  • Stock #: 101074
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB2MC716894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2021 Nissan Rogue SV with 19000km. 2.5L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. 
Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Lane keep assist Rear cross traffic alert Adaptive cruise control Leather interior Dual climate control Heated front and rear seats Heated steering wheel Back up camera Bluetooth 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

