Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L 4x4 . 160,000km. Clean title and safetied. No accidents!</p><p> </p><p>Power driver seat</p><p>Tonneau cover </p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>Tow package</p><p>Blindspot monitoring</p><p>Defrost mirrors</p><p>Sunroof</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Back up camera</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2021 Toyota Tundra

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle
13320788

2021 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1765638503870
  2. 1765638504315
  3. 1765638504774
  4. 1765638505232
  5. 1765638505641
  6. 1765638506046
  7. 1765638506489
  8. 1765638506906
  9. 1765638507314
  10. 1765638507727
  11. 1765638508116
  12. 1765638508537
  13. 1765638508972
  14. 1765638509395
  15. 1765638509790
  16. 1765638510210
  17. 1765638510638
  18. 1765638511086
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
VIN 5TFDY5F1XMX013164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L 4x4 . 160,000km. Clean title and safetied. No accidents!

 

Power driver seat

Tonneau cover 

Bluetooth

Tow package

Blindspot monitoring

Defrost mirrors

Sunroof

Heated seats

Back up camera

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2021 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats 160,000 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT | MB OWNED | 6 PASSENGER for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW XLT | MB OWNED | 6 PASSENGER 175,000 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit XLT | 15 Passenger | Back Up Camera for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford Transit XLT | 15 Passenger | Back Up Camera 140,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2021 Toyota Tundra