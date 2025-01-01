$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Crewmax SR5 | No accidents | Heated seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2021 Toyota Tundra SR5 5.7L 4x4 . 160,000km. Clean title and safetied. No accidents!
Power driver seat
Tonneau cover
Bluetooth
Tow package
Blindspot monitoring
Defrost mirrors
Sunroof
Heated seats
Back up camera
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.
Vehicle Features
