$39,984+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,984
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2021 Volkswagen Taos
2021 Volkswagen Taos
Highline Nav | Sunroof
Location
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
204-326-4461
$39,984
+ taxes & licensing
34,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612709
- Stock #: F4XAEU
- VIN: 3VV2X7B21NM086923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 158hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD Deep Black Pearl Metallic
Navigation, Power Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front Strut Rear Multi-Link Suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Perforated Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 8in. Touchscreen Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 7J x 18in. Katana Alloy.
Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.
Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.
If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach
At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!
Dealer permit #0610
#28
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6