Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Taos

34,163 KM

Details Description

$39,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,984

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Taos

2021 Volkswagen Taos

Highline Nav | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Taos

Highline Nav | Sunroof

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 9612709
  2. 9612709
Contact Seller

$39,984

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612709
  • Stock #: F4XAEU
  • VIN: 3VV2X7B21NM086923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,163 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEEin.S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

Recent Arrival!


2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 158hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD Deep Black Pearl Metallic

Navigation, Power Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front Strut Rear Multi-Link Suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Perforated Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 8in. Touchscreen Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 7J x 18in. Katana Alloy.

Thank you for reviewing this vehicle at STEINBACH CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM, where all pricing is, What you see is what you payin.. No Fees or surprise extras.

Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. Through our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online and build your deal, your way, you choose how much money down, vehicle trade, if your adding accessories or optional protections that suit your needs.

If a question arises, let us know, wed love to call, text or email you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

And youre always welcome to call or come see us at 208 Main Street, Steinbach

At Birchwood's Steinbach Chrysler, Experience is Everything. Our goal is to help you buy your next vehicle and ensure you have an amazing and fun experience along the way!

Dealer permit #0610

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2021 Volkswagen Taos...
 34,163 KM
$39,984 + tax & lic
2019 RAM ProMaster 2...
 70,658 KM
$52,202 + tax & lic
2020 RAM ProMaster 2...
 69,375 KM
$52,916 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory