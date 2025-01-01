Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 CrewCab with 108500kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ORIGINALLY A LEASE. GOOD SERVICE RECORDS </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Heated steering wheel </p><p>Cloth and leather seats</p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Tow Mode</p><p>Rear parking sensors </p><p>Selectable 4x4</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

108,500 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12125130

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1737757879
  2. 1737757879
  3. 1737757880
  4. 1737757879
  5. 1737757880
  6. 1737757880
  7. 1737757880
  8. 1737757880
  9. 1737757895
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN5N1113719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 CrewCab with 108500kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. ALWAYS OWNED IN MANITOBA. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. ORIGINALLY A LEASE. GOOD SERVICE RECORDS 

 

Command start 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Cloth and leather seats

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Dual climate control 

Tow Mode

Rear parking sensors 

Selectable 4x4

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 43,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Kia Seltos EX 101,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2011 Toyota RAV4 168,000 KM $13,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Colorado