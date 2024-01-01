Menu
202 Chevrolet Express Passenger LS 3500 155 with 143000kms. 6.6 liter V8 Rear wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER 

Command start 
15 Passenger seating 
Leather seats
Bluetooth 
Back up Camera 
Tri climate control 
6 Speed automatic transmission 
Excellent payload capacity 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2022 Chevrolet Express

143,000 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Express

LS

12041266

2022 Chevrolet Express

LS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GAZGNF73N1168469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Stock # 22CHEX
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

202 Chevrolet Express Passenger LS 3500 155" with 143000kms. 6.6 liter V8 Rear wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER 

 

Command start 

15 Passenger seating 

Leather seats

Bluetooth 

Back up Camera 

Tri climate control 

6 Speed automatic transmission 

Excellent payload capacity 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Chevrolet Express