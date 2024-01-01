2022 Chevrolet Express

$42,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 15
- Stock # 22CHEX
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
202 Chevrolet Express Passenger LS 3500 155" with 143000kms. 6.6 liter V8 Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No collisions on Record. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER
Command start
15 Passenger seating
Leather seats
Bluetooth
Back up Camera
Tri climate control
6 Speed automatic transmission
Excellent payload capacity
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
