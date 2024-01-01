$29,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,000KM
VIN 3GCNWAED1NG198838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT with 31000km. 5.3 V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied.
Long boxApple CarPlay/Android AutoBack up cameraAuto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
