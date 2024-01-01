Menu
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT with 30000km. 5.3 V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. </div><div><br></div><div>Long box</div><div>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto</div><div>Push button start</div><div>Back up camera</div><div>Auto start/stop</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</div>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Work Truck

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
30,000KM
VIN 3GCNAAED3NG611034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 101519
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT with 30000km. 5.3 V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 
Long boxApple CarPlay/Android AutoPush button startBack up cameraAuto start/stop
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Powertrain

High Output

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

