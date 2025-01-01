Menu
2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT with 81000km. 1.3L 3 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied.  

 

Command start

Heated seats

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Selectable AWD

Forward collision warning

Keyless entry

Auto start/stop

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

81,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD | CarPlay | Heated Seats | Command Start

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD | CarPlay | Heated Seats | Command Start

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,000KM
VIN KL79MRSLXNB106472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT with 81000km. 1.3L 3 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied.  

 

Command start

Heated seats

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Selectable AWD

Forward collision warning

Keyless entry

Auto start/stop

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer