2022 Dodge Charger
GT | No Accidents | Apperance PKG |
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Dodge Charger GT with 71244kms. 3.6 liter V6 Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record
Command start
Beautiful appearance package
Dual climate control
Back up Camera
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Keyless entry and ignition
Performance pages
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
