2022 Dodge Charger GT with 71244kms. 3.6 liter V6 Rear wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record 

Command start 
Beautiful appearance package
Dual climate control 
Back up Camera 
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Heated front seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Keyless entry and ignition 
Performance pages

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2022 Dodge Charger

71,244 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger

GT | No Accidents | Apperance PKG |

2022 Dodge Charger

GT | No Accidents | Apperance PKG |

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,244KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG6NH118640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

 

2022 Dodge Charger GT with 71244kms. 3.6 liter V6 Rear wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record 

 

Command start 

Beautiful appearance package

Dual climate control 

Back up Camera 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Performance pages

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Dodge Charger