$84,995+ tax & licensing
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2022 Ford Bronco
2022 Ford Bronco
Wildtrak Advanced 4x4
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
3,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9151633
- Stock #: 22969
- VIN: 1FMEE5DP5NLA78383
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 22969
- Mileage 3,600 KM
This incredibly capable off-road ripper comes with endless amounts of technology and street credibility. This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This low mileage SUV has just 3,600 kms. It's cactus grey in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP5NLA78383.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $623.00 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3