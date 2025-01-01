Menu
2022 Ford Edge Titanium with 125717km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.  

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power seats with memory drivers

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Navigation

Blind spot monitoring

Back up camera

Panoramic roof

Power liftgate

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2022 Ford Edge

125,717 KM

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium | No Accident | CarPlay | Htd Seats

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium | No Accident | CarPlay | Htd Seats

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,717KM
VIN 2FMPK4K91NBA46949

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101677
  • Mileage 125,717 KM

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2022 Ford Edge Titanium with 125717km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.  

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated seats

Power seats with memory drivers

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Navigation

Blind spot monitoring

Back up camera

Panoramic roof

Power liftgate

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Buy From Home Available

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

