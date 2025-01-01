$31,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium | No Accident | CarPlay | Htd Seats
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101677
- Mileage 125,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Ford Edge Titanium with 125717km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power seats with memory drivers
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Navigation
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Panoramic roof
Power liftgate
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
