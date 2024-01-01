Menu
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid with 37000km. 2.5L inline 4 hybrid AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 

Command start
Leather interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power seats with memory drivers seat
Dual climate control
Navigation
Blind spot monitoring
Park sense
Back up camera with park aid

 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2022 Ford Escape

37,000 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7NUB05645

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101310
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid with 37000km. 2.5L inline 4 hybrid AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 
Command startLeather interiorHeated seatsHeated steering wheelPower seats with memory driver's seatDual climate controlNavigationBlind spot monitoringPark senseBack up camera with park aid
 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Ford Escape