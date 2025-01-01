Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2022 Ford Explorer XLT with 104000km. 2.3L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. </p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Apple CarPlay</p><p>Adaptive cruise control</p><p>Blind spot monitoring</p><p>Lane center assist </p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Panoramic roof</p><p>Power liftgate</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 Ford Explorer

104,410 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT | CarPlay | Adaptive Cruise | Htd Steering

Watch This Vehicle
12578648

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT | CarPlay | Adaptive Cruise | Htd Steering

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1748531676816
  2. 1748531677297
  3. 1748531677770
  4. 1748531678346
  5. 1748531678799
  6. 1748531679268
  7. 1748531679694
  8. 1748531680116
  9. 1748531680582
  10. 1748531681039
  11. 1748531681490
  12. 1748531681969
  13. 1748531682411
  14. 1748531682868
  15. 1748531683386
  16. 1748531683853
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,410KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH9NGB74032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101710
  • Mileage 104,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2022 Ford Explorer XLT with 104000km. 2.3L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner. 

 

Command start

Leather interior

Heated steering wheel

Heated seats

Navigation

Apple CarPlay

Adaptive cruise control

Blind spot monitoring

Lane center assist 

Back up camera

Panoramic roof

Power liftgate

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited | Htd Cooled Seats | CarPlay for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Ford Explorer Limited | Htd Cooled Seats | CarPlay 137,246 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited | Htd Cooled Seats | CarPlay for sale in Steinbach, MB
2021 Ford Explorer Limited | Htd Cooled Seats | CarPlay 137,246 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage SX Turbo | Cooled Seats | Android Auto | MB for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 Kia Sportage SX Turbo | Cooled Seats | Android Auto | MB 177,480 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Ford Explorer