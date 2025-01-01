$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT | CarPlay | Adaptive Cruise | Htd Steering
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101710
- Mileage 104,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Ford Explorer XLT with 104000km. 2.3L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, 1 owner.
Command start
Leather interior
Heated steering wheel
Heated seats
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Adaptive cruise control
Blind spot monitoring
Lane center assist
Back up camera
Panoramic roof
Power liftgate
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
