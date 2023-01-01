Menu
2022 Ford F-150

29,135 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

2022 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55NFC35405

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,135 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-XXXX

204-326-6437

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2022 Ford F-150