$55,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
29,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55NFC35405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 29,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
2022 Ford F-150