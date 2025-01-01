Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>2022 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 6.5Box with 109000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>6 Passenger seating </p><p>Command start </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Cruise control </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

109,000 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MB OWNED

2022 Ford F-150

XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MB OWNED

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52NKE47783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101816
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$39,995

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2022 Ford F-150