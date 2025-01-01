$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MB OWNED
2022 Ford F-150
XLT | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MB OWNED
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$39,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101816
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2022 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 6.5'Box with 109000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER
6 Passenger seating
Command start
Blind spot monitoring
Lane departure warning
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Bluetooth
Cruise control
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
